Two special zones to enhance millet yield, Rs 92 cr allotted

Chennai :

To enhance millet production, two special millet zones will be formed covering the districts of Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Vellore districts as one zone and Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Theni, Tiruchy, Karur, Dindigul, Ariyalur and Perambalur as the second zone. To create awareness on the importance of millet nutrition among farmers, entrepreneurs, farmer producer organisations, women self-help groups, voluntary organisations and consumers millet festivals will be organised at the State and district levels. The scheme will be implemented with a total allocation of Rs 92 crore.



