Gene pool to preserve traditional varieties, medicinal plants

Chennai :

The traditional varieties of fruits, vegetables and medicinal plants once cultivated in the State and now under extinction will be promoted. The government will establish a ‘Gene Pool’ to preserve the traditional varieties of horticultural crops at state horticultural farms. Farmers will be encouraged to cultivate traditional varieties with special qualities. The required vegetable seeds will be produced in the State horticultural farms and distributed to farmers and the public who wish to grow traditional varieties in the homestead gardens. The scheme will be implemented at an outlay of Rs 2 crore with a subsidy of Rs 8,000 per hectare covering an area of 2,500 acres.



