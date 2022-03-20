Delta farmers laud it, expect better yield for organic crops

Thiruchirapalli :

According to N Veerasekaran, State Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, the association had been demanding the State government to support the farmers to produce traditional paddy seeds through the government seed farms and distribute them to the farmers so that it would pave the way for exclusive organic farming.





“The association lauds the Agri budget as it has enlisted the traditional paddy seed production through the Nel Jayaraman Traditional Paddy Conservation Centre which would revive the traditional paddy varieties as well as the brinjal, drumsticks and other vegetables and millets and this would pave way for the Indian traditional farming,” Veersekaran said.





PR Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Association, said the Agri budget prioritises organic farming. With the announcement of the turn system of farming, the government has paved the way for enhancing millet production through the exclusive farming zones. “it is a multifaceted budget as it helps the farmers to concentrate on the medicinal valued crops like turmeric and ginger, augment the production of sunflower oil and training on agri-equipment for the youth,” Pandian said. However, Pandian said the DMK’s poll promise of Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne of sugarcane was not mentioned in the budget.





Meanwhile, Veerasenanan, secretary of Coconut Farmers’ Association, said the State government opened a coconut commercial centre in 2011 at Pattukkottai for facilitating the production of value-added products of coconut, but there was no fund allocation in the budget for the development of the centre. “Whereas the fund allocation for the godown construction would no way help the coconut farmers who were also expecting projects to control pests in coconut cultivation,” he said.





He, however, appreciated the allotment of Rs 300 crore for the distribution of coconut saplings to the farmers affected by the Gaja cyclone.