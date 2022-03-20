‘Budget failed to fix prices for farm produce’

Vellore :

When the State government has not implemented the recommendations by MS Swaminathan Commission, which gave its report on fixing prices for farm produce years ago, and when even DMK poll promises regarding MSP for paddy and cane are yet to be implemented, it is surprising that the agri budget has come up with various technology-related matters, TN Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing state present R Subash said.





The budget does not talk about farm prices but only talks about training which farmers do not need as they are involved in farming all their lives. And referring to the budget announcement of providing farmers with tarpaulins and mulching sheets, he asks: “Will not a farmer who raises crops have the resources to purchase these products even if he did not have one of his own?”





What farmers need now are not sops, but proper and actual prices for their crops so that they can make a decent living, he added.