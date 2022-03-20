Free electricity finds favour, assn dismayed over non-allocation of funds for Vaigai dam

Madurai :

It was a mixed reaction to the agri budget from the district here. While the allocation of Rs 5,128 crore for free electricity towards agriculture and a sum of Rs 10 crore for honeybee keeping in the State were seen as a boon to farmers, the non-allocation of funds for desilting the Vaigai dam, which caters to the basic needs of farmers in southern districts and a meagre sum for farm machinery subsidy were termed disappointing. “Despite demands for setting up organic farmers’ shandi in all district headquarters, it remains ignored in the budget,” rued T Perumal, national president, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Madurai. The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI), Madurai welcomed the budget. “It has accorded importance for organic farming and also the announcement on setting up of two special zones in southern districts to encourage the millet production,” said N Jegatheesan, president, TNCCI, Madurai.



