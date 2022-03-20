Hijab row: TNTJ leader held for threatening Karnataka HC judges, PM

Thiruchirapalli :

Thanjavur police have arrested a leader of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) for threatening the Prime Minister and judges over Karnataka HC verdict in the hijab case, while addressing a meeting on Friday night.





The TNTJ had organised a protest at Athirampattinam on Friday condemning the Karnataka High Court verdict in the hijab case. Thanjavur south district president of the outfit Athirai Razik presided and more than a hundred people participated in the protest. State leader of the TNTJ Jamal Mohammed Usmani (43) was invited as a special speaker.





Addressing the gathering, Jamal Mohammed Usmani reportedly made slanderous statements against the Karnataka High Court judges besides issuing threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The video of the hate speech of Usmani against the judges and the prime minister went viral shocking the people and drawing condemnations from various sections.





Following this Eripurakarai VAO Gowri Sankar on Friday lodged a complaint with the Athirampattinam police. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Usmani under various IPC sections, including making hate speech and disturbing public peace and alerted the Vallam police as Usmani was proceeding to Thanjavur after the protest was over. Vallam police stopped the TNTJ leader and arrested him. Subsequently, he was produced before a local court and was lodged in the prison.





Meanwhile three more members of TNTJ, Covai R Rahmatullah, Asan Batsha and Habibullah, were booked for issuing death threats to judges of Karnataka High Court who gave the verdict in the hijab case, during a public meeting in Madurai a couple of days ago.