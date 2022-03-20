Budget ties farming with modern tech

Chennai :

Presenting the second separate farm budget, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam announced a series of tech-driven measures that would help improve yield, and reduce manpower and time taken. “The new digital technology ‘Internet of Things’ will be adopted in State seed and horticultural farms for automated irrigation and fertigation. Farmers will be offered training on this new technology,” he said.





The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Tamil Nadu Drone Corporation would train farmers through seven Farmers Training Centres (FTC) on using drones to spraying pesticides and surveying crop growth stages. Artificial Intelligence (AI) would be used to monitor pest and disease infestation and farmers would be informed about management measures through SMS in coordination with the Tamil Nadu e-Governance agency and TNAU.





Remote sensing technology would be used to assess cropped area and yield to enable the agricultural marketing intelligence cell to forecast the price, which in turn would ensure that the farmers received fair price for their produce. An exclusive portal, ‘Tamil Mann Valam’, would be launched in coordination with TNAU through which farmers can find out the fertility status of their lands as per their survey number. They would also be able to print soil health cards on their own, Panneerselvam added. Farmers would be given 50% subsidy for mobile phone-based automatic pumpset controllers so that the farmers would not have to visit farms during the night that not only entails hardship but also puts them at risk of snakebite and other injuries.