Sweet deal to farmers in Agri Budget

Chennai :





“To address the longstanding demand of sugarcane growers and associations and to increase the price, the government has decided to extend a special incentive of Rs 195 per MT to the eligible farmers who have supplied sugarcane to registered sugar mills during 2021-22 crushing season. About 1.2 lakh sugarcane farmers will benefit under the scheme,” said Panneerselvam, in his budget speech.





Announcing the special incentive, Panneerselvam said it has been the demand of farmers for 10 years to provide incentives and the DMK government has fulfilled it. As AIADMK benches expressed their disapproval, Speaker M Appavu asked Panneerselvam to continue with the budget following which he said to reduce the cost of cultivation, the government will implement a sugarcane cultivation development programme at an outlay of Rs 10 crore.





The government will also go for the modernisation of laboratories in 15 cooperative and public sector sugar mills to perform laboratory analysis in a fast and accurate manner. The laboratories will be modernised in sugar mills in Amaravathi, Arignar Anna, Cheyyar, Chengalvarayan, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi - 1 and 2, MRK, Madurantakam, Perambalur, Subramaniya Siva, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruttani and Vellore at the cost of Rs 3 crore. The government will also automate the existing system in the 15 sugar mills “to ensure the accuracy in the weight of sugarcane supplied and expedite the payment to farmers” for Rs 1.5 crore.





Panneerselvam further announced that a committee will be constituted to examine the possibilities to resume the operation of NPKRR cooperative sugar mills in Mayiladuthurai district, which has not been functioning since 2016-17 crushing season.





Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, on Saturday, announced that the government will provide a special incentive of Rs 195 per metric tonne (MT) of sugarcane to eligible farmers.