Covid-19: Tamil Nadu logs 58 new cases, zero fatalities

Chennai :

Four districts reported zero active Covid-19 cases as Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 58 new infections, pushing the caseload to 34,52,334, while the death toll remained unchanged with 38,025 fatalities, the Health department said.





Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 118 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,13,639 leaving 670 active infections, a medical bulletin said.





Chennai reported a marginal increase with 24 new cases on Saturday as compared to 19 yesterday, while the remaining districts reported new cases in single digit. The state capital also leads among districts with 7,50,877 cases overall.





Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet and Villupuram recorded zero active infections, each. A total of 36,324 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,52,31,238, the bulletin said.