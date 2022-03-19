Digital Agriculture in TN's Budget: All you need to know

Chennai :

The announcements were made by Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam in his maiden Budget speech today.





All schemes comprising new digital technologies will be implemented at a cost of Rs 8 crore with Union and State Government fund.





Here are the top updates from the Budget you need to know:





1) All technologies from seed to yield can be obtained electronically through Uzhavan Mobile Application. All the technologies will be communicated electronically to the farmers from sowing to harvest and marketing of the produce field-wise for getting higher income.





2) Individual Farm based Crop Plan, survey numbers and sub divisions of all villages will be geo-tagged, which will be super imposed with details of land owner's basic information, soil health and cultivated crops. The seven Agro-climatic zones are divided into 1330 Micro Agro-climatic zones to formulate new profitable crop plan to farmers based on factors of production.





3) Artificial Intelligence technology will be applied to monitor the pest and disease infestation in crops and instantaneous management measures will be delivered to farmers through SMS advisories in co-ordination with Tamil Nadu e-Governance agency and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.









4) Farmers will be imparted with training and demonstration in seven Farmers Training Centres (FTC) for the usage of drones in pesticide spray and survey of crop growth stages.





5) The new digital technology “Internet of Things” (IoT) will be adopted in State Seed Farms and State Horticultural Farms for automated irrigation and fertigation, for offering training to farmers on this new technology.





6) An exclusive portal called “Tamil Mann Valam” will be launched in co-ordination with the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in which the farmers can get the soil fertility status of their lands - survey number wise and they can print the soil health cards by themselves.





7) Remote sensing technology will be used to assess cropped area and yield, through which we can forecast the price by agricultural marketing intelligence cell for helping the farmers to get fair price for their produces.





8) Transparency in scheme implementation





To ensure transparency in the selection of beneficiary under various schemes implemented by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, efforts will be taken to register all beneficiaries gradually.





9) Facilities will be made for online advance booking of seeds, planting materials, fruit plants and coconut seedlings, so that planting is taken up in the right cropping season itself.





10) Agricultural labourers can register their details such as district, block, village directly in the mobile

application. This application will serve as a platform to provide employment to skilled Agricultural labourers and also serve the farmers to undertake agricultural activities at appropriate time.





11) Cashless transaction in agricultural extension centres





Farmers will be provided with facilities for paying the farmer contribution through e-Challan, Credit Card, Debit Card, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) etc., at Agricultural Extension Centres for the purchase of agricultural inputs. This cashless transaction will be adopted on pilot basis in one block in each district.