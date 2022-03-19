Tamil Nadu's Agri-Budget for 2022-23 at Rs 33,007 crore: Check Highlights

Chennai :

The budget session that started on Friday is expected to go on till March 24.





Here are some of the key highlights from his speech:





• Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme scheme will be implemented at an outlay of Rs.300 crore in 3,204 village panchayats converged with Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam.





• Dryland mission will be implemented at a total outlay of Rs.132 crore, covering an area of 7.5 lakh acre in 3,000 dryland clusters to support the dryland farmers.





• Rs 2,055 crore has been disbursed to 9.26 lakh farmers as compensation for the year 2020-2021. During 2022-23, the State government has allocated an Rs 2,399 crore as state share of premium subsidy.





• Tarpaulins will be provided to 60,000 farmers at subsidized cost at Rs 5 crore.





• Coconut development scheme will be implemented at an outlay of Rs 9 crore.





• Special package will be provided to encourage the farmers to take up alternative crops such as millets, pulses and oilseeds in Kar, Kuruvai, Sornavari season in an extent of 66,000 acres at an outlay of Rs 10 crore.





• Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the 200 unemployed Agriculture or Horticulture or Agricultural Engineering graduates for establishing Agri clinic or Agro based activities with the financial allocation of Rs 2 crore.





• Skill training will be imparted to 2,500 rural youth during the year 2022-23 as done during the previous year.





• Awards to the best performing farmers in organic farming, innovations in local agriculture techniques and machineries and best performing exporters.





• Additional subsidy of 20 per cent will be permitted over and above the existing subsidy rate to small and marginal farmers. To implement this initiative, an amount of Rs.5 crore will be allocated.





• In order to increase the daily income of women, the cultivation of flower crops will be increased in an extent of 4,250 acres at Rs 5.37 crore.





• Traditional revival of Horticulture crops will be implemented at an outlay of Rs 2 crore under Union and State government fund with a subsidy of Rs.8,000 per acre covering an area of 2,500 acres.





*Uzhavar Sandhai: renovation and establishment*





• 50 more Uzhavar Sandhais will be renovated during 2022-23 with the provision of facilities like computer and information technology equipment, electronic price display board and public address system will be provided at Uzhavar Sandhais at Rs.15 crore.





• 6 Uzhavar Sandhais functioning at Kothagiri, Veppanthattai, Panruti, Chidambaram, Keelpennathur and Tiruvarur will be shifted to new places of easy access to the public





• 4 new Uzhavar Sandhais will be stablished in the districts of Dharmapuri, Nagapattinam, Vellore and Tirupattur at a total cost of Rs 10 crore.