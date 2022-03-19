TN Agri-Budget Live: Rs 2,339 crore allocated for crop insurance

Chennai :

* A State Agriculture Development scheme would be implemented at a cost of Rs 71 crore in the State this year.





* Rs 2,055 crore has been provided to 9.26 lakh farmers across the State.





* Rs 300 crore allocated for providing free coconut saplings to households





* Research has shown that climate change could affect 29 districts in Tamil Nadu





* A committee led by the Chief Secretary has been set up to identify and resolve the problems faced by farmers.





* The govt has implemented 80 of the 86 announcements made in last year's agri budget: Panneerselvam





* This is the second agri budget presented by the DMK regime led by chief minister M K Stalin





* Panneerselvam Quotes Thomas Jefferson in his budget speech





* State agriculture minister M R K Panneerselvam has started presenting the agri budget for 2022-23 fiscal in the State Assembly









Story so far





Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam would be presenting Tamil Nadu's Agri-Budget for 2022-23 in the Assembly today.





This gains importance as the Agriculture Budget is being tabled separately from the general one.





Earlier this morning, MRK Panneerselvam before his presentation visited former chief minister Karunanidhi's memorial at Marina to pay his respects.





Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday presented his first paperless Budget.