Nearly 5 acres of forest area gutted in 3-hour long fire near Kotagiri

Published: Mar 19,202208:30 AM

A forest fire near Mullur along Kotagiri-Mettupalayam Road was doused after three hours of struggle by the Forest Department on Thursday night.

File photo.
Coimbatore:
The fire was intense and spread rapidly due to strong winds. Forest Department staff claimed that more than five acres of forest area, largely dry shrubs and grass, were burnt in the fire. Meanwhile, The Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith chaired a review meeting to discuss ways to prevent frequent incidents of forest fire following the onset of summer.

