5 districts record above 39 degree Celsius, temperature to go up for 48 hrs

Chennai :

Kancheepuram recorded the highest temperature with 103.1 degree F (39.5 degree Celsius), according to Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). Salem came second with 102.7 degree F (39.3 degree C) followed closely by Madurai with 102.2 degree F (39 degree C), Erode 101.4 degree F (38.6 degree C), and Vellore with 101.3 degree F (38.5 degree C). The maximum temperature at few places is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius over the next 48 hours. On the other hand, due to downward circulation prevailing over the state, districts such as The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal and Madurai are likely to get light to moderate rains along with thunderstorm for the next 24 hours. Additionally, a low-pressure area in the eastern part of the Indian Ocean is likely to intensify into a deep depression on Saturday. The RMC cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next three days due to strong winds with the speed of 55-70 kmph over Andaman Sea and adjoining south-eastern Bay of Bengal.