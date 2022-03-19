Syed Muzammil Abbas replaces Shekar Kumar Niraj as forest dept chief

Chennai :

In a government order, the state said that Shekhar Kumar Niraj, is posted as the principal chief conservator of forests (bio-diversity conservation) and member secretary, Tamil Nadu Bio-diversity Board, Chennai by upgrading the existing post of additional principal chief conservator of forests (bio-diversity conservation) and member secretary, Tamil Nadu Bio-diversity Board to the level of principal chief conservator of forests.





It is also noted the state has appointed Syed Muzammil Abbas principal chief conservator of forests (Apex Scale) and chairman, Arasu Rubber Corporation Limited, Chennai, is transferred and posted as principal chief conservator of forests.





It is noted that the HC barred the government from transferring Shekhar Kumar Niraj from the PCCF post citing that he has to assist the court in several cases related to the forest offences and in the constitution of the Special Tasking Force comprising the CBI and officers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.





Additional advocate general J Ravindran informed the court that the transfer decision was made as it was sought by the IFS officer and it was kept on hold since he was assisting the court in forest offence cases.





On recording the submissions, the judges observed that they could not interfere with the prerogative of the state government to transfer its officials, but this particular officer (Shekhar Kumar Niraj) had been of great assistance to them.