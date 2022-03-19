DMK never fulfil its promises, says Jayakumar

Thiruchirapalli :

After appearing before the Cantonment police as per the bail conditions, the former minister claimed that the DMK has been playing a dual role. A section of leaders from DMK demand in Delhi to remove the Governor, but another group is regularly meeting him. “The Governor has certain powers under the Constitution and he has been exercising it while discharging his duty. But, the DMK leaders have been creating an unwanted confusion among the people,” he claimed.





Charging that the DMK will never fulfill the assurances it makes during the polls, the former minister said “they (DMK) are just changing the label for the projects that we (AIADMK) introduced and doing nothing new.”





Meanwhile, the Cantonment police registered a case against Jayakumar and a few AIADMK members for assembling without permission. Sources said that several hundreds of AIADMK cadre used to gather before the police station whenever Jayakumar appeared before the officers and on Friday police registered a case.





However, Jayakumar claimed that “It is a usual affair but the police have registered a case and it is nothing but political vendetta”, he said.