Academicians hail incentives for education

Hailing various aspects of the budget, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran welcomed Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme, which envisages that girl students who studied from Classes 6 to 12 in government schools will be paid Rs 1,000 per month directly into their bank accounts till the uninterrupted completion of UG courses.





“Our 10-year demand to set up smart classes in government schools have been fulfilled,” he said. Illamaran also appealed to the state that the allocated Rs 37,000 crore should be fully utilised for Education Department. State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) general secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu said the concept of model school and special training in selected schools for pursuing higher education is against the spirit of equitable access to quality education for all children.





Appreciating the announcement to fund IIT education for undergraduate programmes in IIT for the state’s students, Prof Kamakoti Director IIT-Madras said, “It is a very welcome announcement.”



