Balanced roadmap, terms industrial bodies in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

“The setting up of new industrial parks in Coimbatore, Perambalur, Vellore and Tiruvallur districts to promote industrial development will attract investments worth Rs 50,000 crore,” said MV Ramesh Babu, president of CODISSIA.





However, some of the expectations, including a solution to curb increasing prices of raw materials, extension in granting of interest subvention charges to six per cent for all MSME units, introduction of single window clearance, creating special economic zone for electronic manufacturing and funds for creating new infrastructure facilities in Coimbatore should be considered for the benefit of MSMEs, he added.





The Tirupur Exporter’s Association (TEA) president Raja M Shanmugham declared that the launch of mobile information and help centres for migrant workers will help to know their details and also reduce untoward incidents. He further said that implementation of a special programme for skill development would enhance productivity and quality.





The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that the budget is a well-balanced one with a decrease in revenue deficit, “However, it is disappointing that the recommendations given in the report of the committee, headed by retired IAS officer Dr N Sunderadevan for revival of MSMEs has not found a mention in the budget,” said C Balasubramanian, president of ICCI.





The Kovai Power Driven Pumps and Spares Manufacturers Association (KOPMA) president K Maniraj urged the state government to consider setting up a motor and pump testing laboratory and a bank for raw materials in Coimbatore. It welcomed the sanctioning of Rs 2,787 crore funds towards rejuvenation of ground water table and building of check dams as water level, even in 1000-feet deep bores, dries out during summer in several villages.