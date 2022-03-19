MSMEs expectations not fulfilled, says CIA Convenor

Chennai :

Reacting to the budget proposals, he said, “The budget has not addressed the core needs of MSMEs today. Sorry Finance Minister. We expected more from you for uplifting the suffocating MSMEs. But our pains continue and struggle goes on.”





Recalling CM MK Stalin’s comments on the Union Budget that it failed to uplift the suffering MSMEs, Raghunathan said, “Giving more and more loans is not enough to support MSMEs. Already the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme is available from the Centre, under which over Rs 2,00,000 crore remain unutilised. What is required is to support those who are not eligible to avail it. But that is missing.” The budget focus is more on infra creation, start-ups, geo mapping clusters and supporting those ‘doing well’ enterprises, which also is the Centre’s focus. “Raw material price hike has been the biggest concern for MSMEs, but there is no announcement towards it to safeguard MSMEs from incurring heavy losses,” he lamented.





Pointing to the 5 pc increase in GST collection by Tamil Nadu, Raghunathan said, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have raised their GST revenue by about 19 per cent. “Unless industries run profitably, the state will neither be able to gain in revenue nor address unemployment,” he added.