Farmers pin hopes on agri budget for key demands

Thiruchirapalli :

Topmost demand of the farmers is the setting up of primary agriculture cooperative credit Society (PACCS) in each revenue village.





“The neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have established such facilities, but in Tamil Nadu we have only one PACCS for 15 revenue villages. Opening of PACCS in each village can help agricultural activities to a great extent, as they will deal with beyond fund allocation programmes,” Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association said.





Pointing out that the free power supply for all farmers is another priority area, Vimalnathan said, several states give supply within 30 days after online application whereas, farmers have to wait for years in Tamil Nadu. “This should also be addressed and the clearance period should be reduced to support agriculture production,” he said.





Similarly, several states have been distributing funds in addition to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) scheme. For example, Andhra Pradesh distributes Rs 7,500 per farmer in addition to the PMKSNY fund of Rs 6,000 and this should also be implemented in Tamil Nadu.





Memorial for Nammalvar





Among other things, farmers also demanded a memorial for green crusader and organic farming scientist C Nammalvar in Thanjavur.





As far as the Friday’s state budget is concerned, farmers were elated over the desilt programme well ahead of the opening of Mettur to a length of 4,964 km stretch to help 10 Cauvery Delta district with a fund of Rs 80 crore.





Expressing disappointment over the absence of the long pending demand of crop loan waiver, which was one of the promises in the DMK’s election manifesto, farmers here opined that the allocation of Rs 200 crore for the interest free loan was inadequate while the state government wanted higher food production.





Medium-term conversion loan





Similarly, there was no mention of the medium-term conversion loan (MTCL) availed by around one lakh farmers from 2016 to 2021, a long-time demand of farmers. This was also part of the DMK’s election manifesto.





“So, we expect the state govt to make an announcement on this in the agriculture budget,” said members of other farmers associations. “Such MTCLs obtained by farmers across the state amounts to Rs 420 crore. We expected this during this agriculture budget,” they said.





Another common view is that paddy farmers alone are getting priority in interest-free loans, this approach should be shunned and it should be an inclusive drive covering farmers of all crops, they added.