No mention of monthly dole for housewives upsets Left and MNM

Chennai :

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that to prevent dropout of the girl students studying the government schools, the government has announced Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for pursuing higher education. “At the same time, there is a question mark over the continuity of the marriage assistance scheme. All the schemes for the marriage of poor women should be continued. The monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for women should be implemented soon,” he said.





He also raised apprehension over the announcement of the formation of a committee to reform the human resources which could end up doing away with the permanent jobs and outsourcing.





Balakrishnan and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan expressed disappointment over the non-implementation of the DMK poll promise of introducing the old pension scheme and to bring those workers who work in the consolidated pay structure in the time scale pay.





“The workers who expected increase in the number of working days and daily wage under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme were disappointed,” Mutharasan said.





He said that the state government has made a justified demand to increase the compensation for the losses suffered by the state under the GST by another two years.





What about assistance to homemakers: MNM





Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam hit out at the ruling DMK for not fulfilling its poll promise of the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women.





“It was MNM which first announced the assistance for women head of the family. The women’s assistance would have become a reality if the DMK had shown at least a bit of haste in implementing the scheme as it did in copying us,” the party reacted in a tweet.