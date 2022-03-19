19 new COVID cases in Chennai, many districts report less than 10

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu saw a further dip in the cases of COVID-19 in the State recording 61 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases of COVID-19 to 34,52,276. As many as 19 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Chennai, while other districts had less than 10 cases. 19 districts did not report any case of COVID. With 38,458 samples tested for COVID-19 on Friday, the overall TPR in the State stood at 0.2 per cent. The highest TPR — 0.6 per cent — was reported in Thoothukudi, while Chengalpattu and Chennai saw a decline with 0.5 per cent TPR. The State has 730 active cases of COVID-19, even as the number of cases saw further decline. With zero deaths, the death toll due to COVID in the State is at 38,025. 127 people recovered from COVID on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries from the infection to 34,13,521.



