Affidavit filed by T Kallupatti RO to change poll result rejected

Chennai :

The returning officer had wanted a direction to change the poll result of the recently-held local body elections, in which Palaniselvi, an independent candidate contesting from ward 10, won.





The first bench, consisting of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy granted the injunction on hearing a plea by Palaniselvi. When the judges asked the RO to file his affidavit, he furnished it saying that he wanted to change the result due to enormous work-related pressure. However, the bench rejected his contention and wanted the officer to file a proper reason as an affidavit for changing the election result. The case has been adjourned for a week.





According to Palaniselvi, she and DMK’s Subbulakshmi secured 284 votes each and the RO conducted a draw of lots to decide the winner. “Even as I won in the draw of lots method and the same was put on display board, the RO declared the DMK candidate as victor,” the petitioner submitted.





After scrutinising the CCTV footage of the counting process in ward 10, the judges identified that the results were changed.