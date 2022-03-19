Booze to bring in Rs 4,500 cr additional revenue for State

Chennai :





State Finance Secretary N Muruganandam told reporters after the presentation of the Budget that the revenue fetched from Tasmac last year was nearly Rs 36,000 crore through Excise duty and VAT.





“This year we expect an additional Rs 4,500 crore,” he said.





The State’s revenue from Tasmac has seen a marginal rise of seven per cent this year compared to the previous year.







Excise duty accounts for 7.4 per cent of the State’s own tax revenue, which has been projected to grow by 17.2 per cent to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in 2022-23.

