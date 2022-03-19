TNIMHANS push to mental health

Chennai :

The upgradation of 19 government hospitals into new district headquarter hospitals will be undertaken at Rs 1,019 crore.





The Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will be upgraded from a 500-bed hospital to a 750-bed autonomous institution of excellence. This will be implemented at Rs 100 crore with assistance from the World Bank and the National Health Mission.





Rs 1,547 crore has been allocated for the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and Rs 1,906 crore for the National Rural Health Mission.