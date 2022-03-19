TNIMHANS push to mental health

The government has announced the Tamil Nadu Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (TNIMHANS) by upgrading the Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk. Rs 40 crore has been allocated for the first phase of the project. The Budget has Rs 17,901.73 crore for the health sector.
Chennai:
The upgradation of 19 government hospitals into new district headquarter hospitals will be undertaken at Rs 1,019 crore.
The Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre will be upgraded from a 500-bed hospital to a 750-bed autonomous institution of excellence. This will be implemented at Rs 100 crore with assistance from the World Bank and the National Health Mission.
Rs 1,547 crore has been allocated for the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and Rs 1,906 crore for the National Rural Health Mission.
