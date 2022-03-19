DMK sticks to Dravidian model

Chennai :

Imprints of the much talked about Dravidian model were seen all over the Budget presented in the State Assembly on Friday. From giving a fillip to increase the enrolment ratio of girl students in higher education to publishing the works of Thanthai Periyar, the first full-fledged budget of the ruling DMK since the regime change in May 2021 had a lot that would satisfy the Dravidian constituency.





The government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 5 crore for publishing a collection of Periyar’s written works in 21 Indian and world languages in print and digital editions. “It is the duty of the government to spread Periyar’s message and writing across the world so that the whole community can benefit from his progressive ideas,” Thiaga Rajan said in the Assembly. The government did not disappoint the pro-Tamil segment that expected some push for Tamil development. A budgetary allocation of Rs 2 crore was made for a project aimed at establishing the relationship between Tamil and Indo-European language families. A committee of Tamil etymologists would be formed to prepare an etymological dictionary.





Women empowerment, one of the core principles of Periyar’s rationalist school of thought, has been echoed in the government’s budgetary announcement that it would transform the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme as Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme. Under the new scheme, girl students who studied from classes 6 to 12 in government schools will be paid Rs 1,000 per month directly into their bank account till the uninterrupted completion of their UG degree, diploma and ITI courses. The students will be eligible for the scheme in addition to other scholarships. The govt has allocated Rs 698 crore for the programme, which would approximately benefit six lakh girl students each year.





To encourage entrepreneurs from SC and ST communities, five per cent of all divisible procurement by government and government agencies would be reserved for products manufactured by SC and ST entrepreneurs.