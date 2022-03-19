Govt to absorb Tangedco’s Rs 13,000 crore loss

Chennai :

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday announced that the State government would absorb 100 per cent losses amounting to Rs 13,108 crore of the Tangedco in 2021-22. Rajan said the government has allocated Rs 9,379 crore to compensate the utility for tariff subsidy. “The financial condition of Tangedco is a matter of grave concern as it continues to incur huge losses every year,” he said, adding Rs 19,297.52 crore has been allocated to the energy department.





Pointing to the Chief Minister’s announcement that one lakh agricultural electricity connections would be provided in one year with priority to free agricultural electricity connections, he said so far 75,825 connections have been provided and the remaining connections would be provided this financial year.





He said Minnagam, a consumer grievance redressal centre inaugurated by the Chief Minister has resolved 6.77 lakh complaints.



