TN Budget: Over Rs 4K crore allotted for loan waiver

EPS and OPS blasted the State government on various counts as the government presented the TN Budget

Chennai :

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said Rs 2,531 crore has been allotted for the waiver of agricultural loans, Rs 1,000 crore for the waiver of jewel loans and Rs 600 for waiving self-help group loans, totalling Rs 4,131 crore.





In the current fiscal, 14.15 lakh farmers have received fresh crop loans to the tune of Rs 9,773 crore which includes 10.76 lakh small and marginal farmers who have benefitted to the tune of Rs 7,428 crore.





The Finance Minister also said to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Vallalar, a new scheme ‘Vallalar Palluyir Kappagangal’ will be launched to take care of abandoned and injured pet animals and strays at Rs 20 crore. For the conservation of TN’s ‘state animal’ Nilgiri Tahr and expansion of its habitat, the government will implement ‘Project Nilgiri Tahr’ with an initial allocation of Rs 10 crore.





The government, to promote eco-tourism, has identified Sethumadai in Coimbatore, Manavanur and ThadiyanKudisai in Dindigul and Yelagiri in Tirupattur to be developed in public-private partnership mode. It will also set up a commission to recommend policy changes needed in forest conservation, expansion of green cover, involvement of tribals in forest management, prevention of man-animal conflict, capacity building and modernisation initiatives in the forest department.





For the welfare of MSMEs, it will launch a new micro cluster development programme. The government is also planning 20 microclusters including a cookware cluster in Tirunelveli, artificial jewellery making by Narikuravars in Kancheepuram, a cashew processing cluster in Cuddalore and a toys cluster in Madurai. TN Coir Business Development Corporation will be set up in Coimbatore to popularise value-added coir products like geo-textiles and coir pith.