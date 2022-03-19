Industrial parks to attract Rs 50K crore investments

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu government will set up new industrial parks in Coimbatore, Perambalur, Madurai, Vellore and Tiruvallur districts to promote widespread industrial development across the State.





Through these industrial parks, investments worth Rs 50,000 crore will be attracted. For the manufacturing of electronic products, two exclusive clusters will be established at Pillaipakkam and Manallur with the Union government’s assistance.





A special fund of Rs 100 crore will be created to build the required public infrastructure for export organisations in Tamil Nadu and a new footwear and leather industry development policy will be released. The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (Tansim) will set up regional startup hubs in Erode, Madurai and Tirunelveli to ensure the development of the startup eco-system in all regions across Tamil Nadu.



