TN Budget: Hopes rise, Deficits dwindle

Chennai :

Raising hopes that the Tamil Nadu economy is back on the path of growth after the pandemic-induced slumber, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday presented the State budget that is optimistic about the coming years, and focuses on growth rooted in the Dravidian principles of social justice-linked development.





The government has managed to bring down both fiscal and revenue deficits, the Minister said. Though it is planning to borrow more than Rs 90,000 crore in the coming year taking the total debt beyond Rs 6.50 lakh crore, it would remain within the level prescribed by the Finance Commission, he added.





The session began on a stormy note when the Opposition AIADMK sought permission to raise recent political issues before the budget was presented. But after Speaker M Appavu denied nod, they raised slogans and staged a walkout.





Resuming the presentation, Thiaga Rajan said, “As we see the economy bouncing back, we must rebalance our priorities and focus on social infrastructure and development without compromising on social welfare schemes.”





Tamil Nadu’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected at 7.85% for 2021-22, while the nominal GSDP growth estimated to be 14% in the next two financial years.





A standout feature is the fall in both revenue and fiscal deficits despite the financial strains. The budget estimates have put revenue deficit for 2022-23 at Rs 52,781.17 crore, lesser than the Rs 55,272.79 crore deficit projected in the 2021-22 revised estimates, thus reversing an “alarming trend” of increasing deficits every year since 2014, he said.





Similarly, fiscal deficit, which is estimated at 3.63% of GSDP, would go down to 3.17% in 2023-24 and 2.91% in 2024-25, Thiaga Rajan said.





The Finance Minister added that the State’s own tax revenue (SOTR) is estimated to be Rs 1,21,857.55 crore in the revised estimates of 2021-22. It is estimated to increase to Rs 1,42,799.93 crore in the budget estimates for 2022-23, Rs 1,78,499.91 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 2,05,274.89 crore in 2024-25.





The state government plans to borrow a net amount of Rs 90,116.52 cr during 2022-23 and the outstanding debt will be Rs 6,53,348.73 crore as on March 31, next year. The outstanding debt as a percent of GSDP is expected to be 26.34 pc in 2023-24 and 25.93 pc in 2024-25 which are well within the norms prescribed by 15th Finance Commission. Empowering women through education and better livelihood opportunities and elimination of poverty through inclusive growth were also in focus.