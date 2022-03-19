TN Budget: Disappointing budget, say opposition

Chennai :

After staging a walkout, the AIADMK termed the budget a big disappointment. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran called it an empty report card that failed to address DMK’s poll promises. Echoing similar views, BJP state president Annamalai said the State was only renaming Central government schemes while remaining silent on poll promises.





Elaborating further, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said the budget did not address the welfare of the people. “The budget looks like a profit and loss company document,” the AIADMK leaders said in a joint statement. “It does not contain any poll promises such as reducing fuel prices, implementing monthly electricity payment, school fees and education loan waivers, implementing old pension for transport employees, reducing LPG prices, Rs 1,000 monthly incentives to housewives,” Panneerselvam said.





“This budget lacks future vision. The DMK has only increased credit limit in two years. TN’s income has increased over petrol, diesel sales and registration revenue has increased but there are no populist schemes,” Palaniswami said. Despite the Centre decreasing fuel price, the DMK failed to reduce diesel price. The budget has failed to curb inflation and there are no steps to regularise construction materials’ cost, EPS told the media at the Secretariat.



