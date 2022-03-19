TN Budget: Glitter off ‘thaali’ as edu scheme shines

Chennai :

The newly announced Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammayar Memorial Higher Education Assurance Scheme has cast a shadow over the popular ‘Gold for Thaali’ (mangalsutra) scheme. Doubts linger on whether the government would distribute one-sovereign gold for thaali for marrying women in the State anymore. While the government has announced that it has transformed the marriage scheme into higher education guarantee scheme, the lack of clarity on the continuation of the free gold scheme has perplexed onlookers.





Even State Finance Secretary N Muruganandam, in his customary post-Budget media briefing, failed to lend clarity on the issue. Asked if the government was scrapping the Gold for Thaali scheme, an evasive Muruganandam said, “There are five types of marriage assistance schemes. There is no change in the four schemes. Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar memorial marriage assistance scheme has only been transformed.





“In the marriage assistance scheme, we are providing benefits only three to four years after marriage. It is a one-time benefit scheme. It is not possible to identify beneficiaries properly. Considering all that, we have announced higher education assurance scheme in which there is a direct benefit. We have records of students in govt schools. We can deposit the sum in their account. Hence, the scheme has been transformed. Education is very important. The gross enrolment ratio of girl students in government schools is only 46 per cent. About 54 per cent of girl students from government schools drop out. Most of them are from poor families. They are unable to pursue studies.”





Asked about the reduction in the volume of benefits, he clarified, “Marriage assistance is a one-time benefit scheme. Only one lakh students per year benefit from this. In the new scheme, six lakh students per year will benefit. So, it is six times higher. Eligible students in the second and third years of graduation will also get benefits. Students pursuing medical and engineering education will get for five and four years.”





The DMK government had allocated Rs 762 crore for five schemes, including the marriage scheme. Responding to the AIADMK criticism, social welfare minister Geetha Jeevan had clarified in September last year that over 3.34 lakh applications were pending and the previous AIADMK regime did not distribute benefits for 2019-20 and 2020-21 under the scheme.