Editorial: A budget hinging on ‘youth’ appeal

The General Budget for the State for the fiscal year 2022-23 was presented on Friday. This is the first budget presented by the DMK government since CM Stalin assumed office in May last year. Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, believes there are reasons to be optimistic as he said for the first time since 2014, the revenue deficit of the State has been brought down by Rs 7,000 cr. While highlighting that this figure had been pegged at Rs 58,692.68 cr as per the budget estimate for 2021-22, the overall revenue deficit has decreased to Rs 55,272.79 crore as per revised estimates. Tamil Nadu’s fiscal deficit was also set to decline to 3.8% from 4.3% as per the revised estimate.





One of the big focus areas of the budget is education. The allocation made towards provision of free textbooks to students from Class 1 to 10 in government schools is an encouraging move. The budget is also in line with the CM’s initiatives in the sphere of social justice. The monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to female students pursuing high school education and the government’s initiative to bear the cost of UG education for government school students from Class 6-12 (aspiring for the IITs, IISc and AIIMS), is a step in that direction. Apart from the Rs 250 crore earmarked for upgradation of government colleges and the construction of a knowledge city, there is also Rs 50 cr which has been set aside for upskilling students, a clear indicator that Stalin is keen on retaining Tamil Nadu’s talent and providing them with a conducive learning experience right here in the State itself.





On the healthcare front, an allocation of Rs 1,000 cr to upgrade 19 government hospitals will enhance the State’s delivery of affordable medical services for the masses. Disaster relief and urban planning have also been prioritised in this budget. An allocation of Rs 500 cr towards the Singara Chennai 2.0 initiative and the Rs 10 cr earmarked for disaster early warning systems, to help mitigate floods, were in response to the floods of December 2021.





The challenges posed by climate change and increasing urbanisation have also found a place in the budget. Allocations have been made towards setting up a botanical garden, as well as a Children’s Nature Park, along with funds being set aside for the conservation of the Nilgiris Tahr, which is known to be State animal. Loan waivers in excess of Rs 4,000 cr as well as taking over of 100% TANGEDCO’s losses for the FY 2021-22, for which an allocation of Rs 13,108 cr has been made, might go a long way in easing the woes of the loss making industrial unit.





This brings us to one of the big pain points of this budget – the SMEs and MSMEs. There have been disappointments pertaining to the allocation of resources to these sectors, which are the largest employment generators in TN. Just about Rs 50 cr has been directed toward emerging sectors whereas Rs 30 cr has been allocated for TANSIM to promote start-ups, which experts say is a paltry sum for a highly industrialised state like TN. The hike in price of raw materials which MSMEs have been reeling from, for quite some time has been left unaddressed, and there are no measures to safeguard them from making losses. The reduced GST collection from the State compared to Maharashtra or Karnataka is also evidence that not all is well with MSMEs in TN. Experts have suggested that the government should begin looking at sectoral reforms as a long-term solution and addressing shortcomings of the credit guarantee schemes which could alleviate the pains of the sector. Unless TN creates policies that would help present day industries function profitably, challenges pertaining to revenue collection and addressing unemployment on a wide scale, will be a tall order.



