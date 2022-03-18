Truly respect compliment by Indira Parthasarathy over TN Budget: Stalin

Writer Indira Parthasarathy took to his Twitter and commented on the Budget, I have been voting since 1952. This is the best state Budget I have ever seen. It teaches unionists one or two things about how to have a people-centered budget that is comprehensive and broad-based, covering all sectors.
I have been voting since 1952. This is the best best State budget I have seen, covering all sectors , teaching the Union guys a thing or two regarding how a nuanced and broad-based, people-oriented budget should be . ptr@madurai @ mkstalin— Indira Parthasarathy (@Eeepaa) March 18, 2022
தமிழின் தனிப்பெரும் படைப்பாளியாக விளங்கும் திரு. இந்திரா பார்த்தசாரதி அவர்களின் இந்தப் பாராட்டைப் பெரிதும் மதிக்கிறேன்.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 18, 2022
தமிழ்நாடு அரசுக்கு ஊக்கமும் உற்சாகமும் அளிப்பதாக இப்பாராட்டு அமைந்துள்ளது.
வெளிப்படையாகப் பாராட்டிய அவரது பெருந்தன்மைக்கு நன்றி! https://t.co/V5YNvaKdhs
Conversations