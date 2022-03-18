Fri, Mar 18, 2022

Truly respect compliment by Indira Parthasarathy over TN Budget: Stalin

Published: Mar 18,202210:49 PM by Online desk

Writer Indira Parthasarathy took to his Twitter and commented on the Budget, I have been voting since 1952. This is the best state Budget I have ever seen. It teaches unionists one or two things about how to have a people-centered budget that is comprehensive and broad-based, covering all sectors.

TN CM MK Stalin (right) and Writer Indira Parthasarathy (Image credit: Dailythanthi)
The Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly commenced today. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan presented the Budget for the year 2022-2023 in the Assembly and the paperless Budget was tabled this year as well.

Writer Indira Parthasarathy took to his Twitter and commented on the Budget, "I have been voting since 1952. This is the best state Budget I have ever seen. It teaches unionists one or two things about how to have a people-centered budget that is comprehensive and broad-based, covering all sectors."


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on seeing the comment tweeted his reply praising the writer, 'I truly respect this compliment given for me by the great Tamil writer Mr. Indira Parthasarathy. His commendation is meant to give encouragement to me and to the Government of Tamil Nadu. I thank him for his generosity in openly appreciating!"

