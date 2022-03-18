TN budget will lead to overall economic development, says export organisation

Chennai :

Welfare measures announced in the Tamil Nadu Budget presented by the Finance Minister of the State Palanivel Thiaga Rajan would help in its overall economic development, an official of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, southern region (FIEO-SR) said on Friday.









FIEO-SR president A Sakthivel said the budget was futuristic with long-term vision of Chief Minister M K Stalin to reach USD 100 billion by 2030.





"The budget will help in creating a large number of job opportunities by attracting new investments and encouraging existing entrepreneurs to do more," he said in a press release.





He congratulated the Chief Minister for steering the State through the path of progress irrespective of the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.









"The Naan Mudhalvan Scheme envisaged by the Chief Minister will help industry to get right kind of talent pool for enabling industries to absorb (the talents)," he said.





The proposed policy to strengthen the leather and footwear sector would also generate employment opportunities besides boosting exports, he said.









While presenting the budget, Rajan said a new footwear and leather industry development policy would be released to promote these employment-intensive sectors.