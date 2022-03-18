Tamil Nadu Budget: Industrial growth and revenue generation measures

Chennai :

In the 2022-23 Budget presentation of the Tamil Nadu government, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the financial difficulties faced by the State due to the Covid pandemic, unprecedented rainfall and 'mismanagement' by the previous government would improve by better tax collection, augmenting exports and setting up of industries.









Emphasising that Tamil Nadu is on the right track with regards to the management of finances, PTR said the fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.80% in 2022-23 from 4.33% in 2021-22. Revenue deficit has been lowered to Rs 52,781 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 55,272 crore in 2021-22, he added. The government plans to borrow Rs 90,116 crores excluding the Back to Back Loan for GST compensation of Rs 6,500 crores from the Union government.





The Budget focussed on developing industries, encouraging MSMEs and Startups. Among MSMEs, indigenous and informal sectors such as coir, cashews and artificial jewellery-making received special focus.









Here are the following measures announced in the Budget to improve the functioning of small scale industries:





1) There are numerous clusters of micro enterprises across the State. With a view to helping such clusters, the Government will launch a new “Micro Cluster Development Programme”. Cookware cluster in Tirunelveli district, artificial jewellery making by Narrikuruvars in Kancheepuram district, cashew processing cluster in Cuddalore district and toys cluster in Madurai district will be among the 20 microclusters that will be taken up this year with an allocation of Rs 50 crore.





2) Tamil Nadu is the largest producer of coir in the country. The Coir manufacturing sector has immense potential for boosting the income of farmers and entrepreneurs. Tamil Nadu Coir Business Development Corporation will be set up in Coimbatore for developing the coir sector to popularize value-added coir products made in Tamil Nadu like Geo Textiles and coir pith in the domestic and export markets and also to develop coir industry across the State. A sum of Rs 5 crore has been allocated as seed capital in the first phase for the proposed Tamil Nadu Coir Business Development Corporation in this Budget.









3) In the Budget, an amount of Rs 300 crore has been provided as the Capital Subsidy for MSMEs and an amount of Rs 100 crore has been provided for the Tamil Nadu Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs.





4) In the Budget, an amount of Rs 911.50 crore has been allocated to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department.





In order to reach the export target of $100 billion, the government in the Budget looks to amp up infrastructure in order to promote the products of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government also plans to set up industrial parks in major districts in order to attract investments.





Also, truck terminal facilities are being planned in Cheyyar and Gummidipoondi to ease traffic and parking issues.









Here are the following measures to improve large scale industries:





1) To achieve the export target of $ 100 billion in Tamil Nadu by 2030, the Chief Minister unveiled the Tamil Nadu Export Promotion Strategy in September 2021. A special fund of Rs 100 crore will be created to build the required public infrastructure for export organizations in Tamil Nadu. This fund will be used to set up skilling centres, testing centres, export warehouses, and inland container depots with contributions from industries and industry associations.





2) Non-leather footwear and leather-related industries provide immense opportunities for employment. In order to promote these employment-intensive sectors, a new Footwear and Leather Industry Development Policy will be released.









3) The government will set up new industrial parks in Coimbatore, Perambalur, Madurai, Vellore and Tiruvallur districts to promote widespread industrial development across the State. Through these industrial parks, investments worth Rs 50,000 crore will be attracted.





4) For the manufacturing of electronic products, two exclusive clusters will be established at Pillaipakkam and Manallur with the financial assistance of the Union Government. In order to ease traffic movement and to regulate parking of heavy vehicles, Truck Terminal Facilities at Cheyyar and Gummidipoondi will be constructed.





5) In the Budget, Rs 3,267.91 crore has been allocated to the Industries Department.





Tamil Nadu aiming to create a conducive business atmosphere for startups has opened the floodgates of investment into emerging businesses by setting up The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), and contributing Rs 50 crore towards the Emerging Sector Seed Fund.





Here are the following measures to encourage startups:





1) The government has formulated a comprehensive strategy to develop a conducive startup eco-system in the State. The Government will contribute Rs 50 crore to the Emerging Sector Seed Fund for making equity investments in Tamil Nadu based startups. Further, this fund will be used to leverage capital from institutional investors.









2) The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) will set up Regional Startup Hubs in Erode, Madurai and Tirunelveli to ensure the development of startup eco-system in all regions across Tamil Nadu. An iconic State Startup Hub Centre with all facilities will be established by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) at Nandambakkam, Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs. 75 crore.





3) In order to support the startups based in Tamil Nadu, government departments and public sector undertakings will be allowed to do direct procurement of innovative manufactured products up to Rs. 50 lakhs.





This apart, tourism is one of the richest revenue-generating industries in Tamil Nadu. The State government listed out a number of measures, including collaboration with private players to renovate ancient structures. Also, a separate allotment of funds towards renovating Hindu Temples under the HR&CE department and Minority places of worship has been made in order to attract more visitors.









1) Tamil Nadu is the leading State in the country, in attracting foreign and domestic tourists. To facilitate tourists to experience the age-old Tamil culture and appreciate ancient temples and architecture, tourism services will be introduced. With the private partnership, tourism packages will be rolled out in districts such as Kanchipuram, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur and Ramanathapuram.





2) There are several renowned sites of Jainism and Buddhism in Tamil Nadu. In order to explore these places, world-class tourism facilities will be created in collaboration with private players in districts like Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Karur and Madurai.









3) In the Budget, Rs 246.06 crore has been allocated to the Tourism- Art and Culture Department.





4) The ancient temples of Tamil Nadu which enshrine the rich and glorious history, culture and architecture of Tamils are located across the State. The Government will take steps to renovate and restore, ancient temples that are more than a thousand years old without affecting their heritage. The works will be carried out at a total cost of Rs 100 crore.





5) In the Budget, Rs 340.87 crore has been allocated to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.