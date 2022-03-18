Revenue and Disaster Management: What's Tamil Nadu's plan for next one year?

Chennai :

Check detailed updates tabled by Finance Minister Palani Thiaga Rajan below: • In order to facilitate the speedy and accurate survey of Government lands, the system of Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) will be strengthened.





• The surveyors will be provided with Rover machines to undertake land survey through modern techniques. A sum of Rs 15 crore has been provided in the Budget for this project.





• To address the challenges faced in leasing Government lands and to put in place a fair and transparent manner for leasing of government lands, a comprehensive policy on land leases will be developed.





• To retrieve and protect Government lands, including water bodies from encroachments. An amount of Rs 50 crore is provided in this Budget as a special fund for this purpose.





• An Advisory Committee had been set up to make suitable recommendations to prevent damages caused by floods in Chennai city. Based on the recommendations of this Committee, the Chief Minister had announced that the first phase for the flood prevention works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. An amount of Rs 500 crore has been allocated in this year's Budget for this purpose.





• In order to receive timely warning before a disaster strikes, the government will establish an advanced early warning system with super computers, a system of weather balloons, two weather radars, 100 automatic weather stations, 400 automatic rain gauges and 11 automatic water level instruments. For this, an allocation of Rs 10 crore has been made.





• An amount of Rs 4,816 crore has been provided in the Budget for the various social security pension schemes such as Old Age Pension, Destitute Widow Pension and Pension for Differentlyabled implemented by the government, that are implemented for the benefit of vulnerable sections of the society.





• An allocation of Rs 7,474.94 has been made to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.