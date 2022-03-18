Knowledge city with international collaboration to come up in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday announced that an amount of Rs 5,668 crore has been allocated for higher education and said a knowledge city will be developed through international collaboration for the higher education sector.





While presenting the State Budget he said this city will have branches of world-renowned universities with research and development hubs, skill training centres and knowledge-based enterprises.





"Further, universities in the state will be encouraged to set up research parks on their campuses in collaboration with public sector entities like TIDCO, SIPCOT and TANSIDCO", he added.





Stating that the enrolment rate in higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu is increasing, he said "Accordingly, it is necessary to improve the infrastructure in government colleges and polytechnics. Over the next five years, a special scheme will be implemented to create new classrooms, hostels, laboratories and smart classrooms at a total cost of Rs.1,000 crore".





The Minister said an amount of Rs 204 crore has been allocated towards the reimbursement of fees for the Government school students who join professional courses under 7.5% preferential allotment.





Under the "Naan Mudhalvan" scheme, he said a new programme will be introduced in order to collaborate with them in areas like enhancing research capabilities of colleges and universities, mentoring students, conducting research in emerging fields, and revising our curriculum.





"In order to motivate government school students to aspire to join premier higher education institutions like Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Science and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the government will bear the full cost of their undergraduate education," he added.