Rs 82.86 crore for Tamil Development and Culture in TN Budget: 7 announcements

Chennai :

Here are a few points to note:





• With a view to establishing the relationship between the Tamil language and the Indo-European language family, a committee of Tamil etymologists will be formed to prepare an etymological dictionary. For this project, an amount of Rs 2 crore has been allocated in this Budget.





• A collection of Periyar's written works will be published in print and digital editions in 21 Indian and World languages at a cost of Rs 5 crore.









• In order to promote education in Tamil medium, school kits including textbooks and notebooks, which are being provided to students studying in Government schools will be extended to students of Classes 1 to 10 in private unaided schools which teach exclusively in Tamil medium, from this year onwards, at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.





• Following the excavations carried out in the previous year by the State Archaeological Department in several places including Keezhadi in Sivagangai district, Sivakalai in Thoothukudi district, Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district, Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district, excavations will be carried out in seven more places including three sites at Thoolookarpatti in Tirunelveli district, Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district and Perumbalai in Dharmapuri district during this year. Further, archaeological explorations are being carried out in order to find new Stone Age sites in five districts and archaeological sites along the Porunai river.









• A preliminary reconnaissance will be done in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University and National Institute of Ocean Technology to identify a suitable location for deep-sea excavation at Korkai, a Sangam era port of the Pandya Kings. The works for excavation in seven sites, archaeological exploration in two sites and for preliminary works in Korkai will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 5 crore.





• New museums will be built in Villupuram and Ramanathapuram districts at an estimated cost of

Rs 10 crore. In addition, the tribal on-site museum at Courtallam in Tenkasi district, the pre-historic on-site museum at Poondi in Tiruvallur district and the Hero-Stone on-site museum in Dharmapuri district will be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.









• To preserve heritage public buildings in the State, a special allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made this year to carry out renovation works without compromising on their innate heritage value.