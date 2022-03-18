Govt allocates additional Rs 2,714 crore for School Education Department in this Budget

Chennai :

This year, an allocation of Rs 36,895.89 crore has been made to the School Education Department against the then AIADMK government's allocation of Rs 34,181.73 crore in 2020-2021, an additional of Rs 2,714.16 has been allocated.





During his Budget speech, the minister said the State government will launch a massive scheme called the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme‟ to modernise state-run schools (including Adi Dravidar, Tribal and Kallar Reclamation Schools) over the next five years at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore.





He said along with necessary infrastructure in Government schools, 18,000 new classrooms will be constructed. "Further, as per the strength of students, smart classrooms in primary schools and state-of-the-art computer labs in other schools will be set up under the scheme," he said adding that the works for this will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore in the coming financial year.





The minister said considering the substantial learning loss in the last two years, the “Ilam Thedi Kalvi” programme will be continued in the next year with a budgetary allocation of Rs 200 crore.





He said in the coming financial year, model schools will be established in another 15 districts and an amount of Rs.125 crore is being allocated for this purpose in this budget.





Stating that the government has set up a high-level committee to assess the functioning of public libraries in the State and make recommendations for their improvement, he said in the next two years, the government will establish district central libraries with modern infrastructure in the newly created 6 districts at an estimated cost of Rs.36 crore.





"To make book reading a people‟s movement, book fairs will be organized in all the districts of Tamil Nadu akin to the Chennai Book Fair", he said and pointed out that in addition, four literary festivals will be held annually to celebrate the literary traditions of the rich Tamil language.