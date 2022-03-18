TN Budget Live: Fiscal deficit to marginally improve, PTR says

Chennai :

* Thiaga Rajan predicts that State's fiscal deficit would see a marginal improvement from 4.61% of GSDP to 3.80%





* Revenue deficit of the State reduced by Rs 7,000 crore in the last one year.





* Opposition AIADMK led by Edappadi Palaniswami raised slogans in the Session. Speaker M Appavu urges the AIADMK members to listen to the budget speech. Speaker offers to provide them opportunity to raise issues after the budget presentation.



*AIADMK MLAs create ruckus in the House in protest of the DVAC raid at former minister S P Velumani's house and arrest of former fisheries minister D Jayakumar.

*AIADMK MLAs boycott the Budget speech and walk out of the House in protest of the Chair denying them opportunity to raise issues prior to the Budget presentation.





* Minister PTR said "Budget policies are formulated keeping Tamil ethos in concern".





* State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presents the State budget for the financial year 2022-23









The prime focus of this year's budget would be revenue generation and pluging leaks in the revenue generating departments.





PTR posted videos on Thursday titled "Pre budget Posts on Dravidian Model". Here are some of the seminal points from the Minister's talk on equitable development:





* If weaker sections aren't empowered through allocation of money, the purpose fails.





* With one of the highest Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and Per Capita Income, the opinion that freebies are a problem for growth is misguided. It is an investment for the future.





* Improving ease of doing business not just for the global corporates, but also for MSMEs.





* We expect a good partnership from Delhi, not Delhi to be our saviour. We expect fairness from the Centre.