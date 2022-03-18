Appoint noon meal staff for tribal school:Town panchayat vice president

Coimbatore :

A town panchayat vice president from Udumalpet petitioned Tirupur Collector S Vineeth demanding to appoint a noon meal worker in a tribal school. “More than 20 children from Kurumalai settlement in Thali town panchayat were studying in the school in the neighbourhood. Another 15 children from the settlement are in the age of getting enrolled in the school. But the students are deprived of a noon meal. The children, hailing from poor backgrounds face hardship due to lack of noon meals,” said Ko Selvan, vice president of Thali town panchayat.



