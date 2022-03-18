Remand prisoner on way to court in Nagapattinam escapes in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

A remand prisoner, who was escorted by police from Erode to Nagapattinam, escaped in Thanjavur on Thursday and a hunt is on to trace him. Sources said that S Dhanasekaran (29), a resident of Nagore in Nagapattinam district, was involved in a series of burglary cases. Dhanasekaran was arrested in Erode and was lodged in the Gobichettipalayam prison. Incident happened when an SSI and two cops from Nagapattinam went to Gobichettipalayam in a police vehicle and were bringing him to Nagapattinam to produce before a court.



