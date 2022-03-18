Air traffic control tower to come up at Madurai airport

Madurai :

The bhoomi pooja and foundation stone laying ceremony duly marking the commencement of construction works pertaining to the ‘New Air traffic Control Tower (ATC) cum Technical Block of Airports Authority of India’ (AAI), was performed on Thursday at Madurai airport premises by R Madhavan, Regional Executive Director, Southern Region in the presence of Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar, Commissioner of Corporation, Madurai, KP Karthikeyan. According to a statement, the cost of the project is Rs 84 crore.



