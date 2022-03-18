21-yr-old bride goes missing within hours of marriage, police launch search

Vellore :

Virinjipuram police registered a case and are searching for a bride who went missing from her house within hours after her wedding on Tuesday. Police said that Meena (21) of Ramapuram village in Anaicut taluk in Vellore district was in a relationship with a relative. But parents of the duo opposed the union on the ground that they were cousins. The girl’s parents fixed her marriage with another man and the wedding was solemnized the same day. However she went missing immediately after wedding.



