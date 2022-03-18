Fri, Mar 18, 2022

21-yr-old bride goes missing within hours of marriage, police launch search

Published: Mar 18,202204:00 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Police said that Meena (21) of Ramapuram village in Anaicut taluk in Vellore district was in a relationship with a relative.

Representative image
Representative image
Vellore:
Virinjipuram police registered a case and are searching for a bride who went missing from her house within hours after her wedding on Tuesday. Police said that Meena (21) of Ramapuram village in Anaicut taluk in Vellore district was in a relationship with a relative. But parents of the duo opposed the union on the ground that they were cousins. The girl’s parents fixed her marriage with another man and the wedding was solemnized the same day. However she went missing immediately after wedding.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations