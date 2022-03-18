Fri, Mar 18, 2022

Accused in two murder cases released in Vellore due to lack of eyewitnesses

Published: Mar 18,202204:00 AM

Accused in two murder cases were released by the Vellore additional sessions court due to lack of eyewitnesses on Thursday.

Representative image
Vellore:
Accused in two murder cases were released by the Vellore additional sessions court due to lack of eyewitnesses on Thursday. The first case related to real estate dealer Suresh Kumar (37) who was killed in his office in Sathuvachari by a rowdy gang in 2010. In the second case, former AIADMK councillor GG Ravi’s brother GG Ramesh was hacked to death by a gang in 2013. Accused in both cases were the same. They were identified as Sarath (33), Nagaraj (35), Satish Kumar (33), Sarath Kumar (33), Srinivasan (38) and Balu (37).

