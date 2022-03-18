Gokulraj case: Convicts move HC to suspend sentence

Madurai :

V Gokulraj, a Dalit youth, was allegedly murdered by the convicts on June 23, 2015. The body was dumped on a railway track between Anangoor and Kaveri stations by the murderers. It was registered as a case of honour killing as Gokulraj was in a relationship with a girl of other caste, sources said.





On March 8, 2022, the Third Additional District and Sessions Judge, Madurai, T Sampath Kumar pronounced them guilty of conspiracy and murder and each of the convicts was sentenced to life imprisonment till death. All those accused were punished under Sec 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 364 (abduction) and 302 (murder) of IPC and Sec 3 (2) (v) of the SC /ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.





The petitioner claimed that the entire case rested upon circumstantial evidence and circumstances relied upon by the prosecution to warrant a conviction is not proved beyond reasonable doubt.





Citing these, the petitioners sought suspension of the sentence and release them on bail till the appeal is disposed.