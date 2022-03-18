7 injured as car falls into a 50-foot gorge

Rescue efforts under way as the car lying upside down in a gorge

Coimbatore :

Two students were severely injured, while others suffered mild injuries. Though tourists were restricted from using the Kalhatti stretch as it is accident prone due to its heavy steepness, the students took the way to visit Mudumalai.





The speeding car, driven by Raj Kumar, 21, had lost control and crashed into the barricade along the roadside on the 23rd hairpin bend and fell into a 50 feet gorge.





Fortunately, the seven people managed to escape with injuries as the car stopped after hitting a tree down the slope. Passers-by rescued the boys with the help of police and sent them to Ooty GH by ambulance.





Police identified some of the injured students as Abishek, Thennarasu and Gokul, all aged 19 and studying final year BA Economics at a private college in Namakkal.





As the Kalhatti Ghat Road is dangerously steep with a total of 36 hairpin bends, the police have banned tourist movement and outstation vehicles through the way. The restrictions were enforced after five tourists died when their car plunged off the Kalhatti Ghat Road in 2018.





An inquiry is underway by Pudumund police as to how the college students managed to slip through the check post. With the summer tourist season set to pick up, the public has urged the police and district administration to take measures to prevent tourists from using that way.