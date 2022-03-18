‘eBeat’ app launched in Madurai to assist cops

Madurai :

Recently, the system, which was followed for decades for beat duties, was upgraded by the ‘ePatta’ system through smart phone app and QR scanning in Madurai city.





After launching the ‘eBeat’ on Thursday, Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said the existing system of ‘ePatta’ app has been upgraded with advanced features to assist the beat constables.





In the newly-developed ‘eBeat’ app, geo-fences (within 20 metres) in specific locations across the city limits and features to ensure fool proof check-in by the personnel on a real time basis, by the officers above Inspectors and up to the Commissioner of Police were provided. With the advent of the application, constables could easily identify the beat location. The newly introduced features in the app would help eliminate all paperwork and delays in audit on the functioning of police personnel during beat duties.





Moreover, this ‘eBeat’ app ensures preserving the data recorded for long run analytics, decision making and helping in effective policing and crime prevention. Reports could be generated for each beat march done on a particular date and time. This initiative will completely eradicate proxy beat check and completion reports could also be obtained immediately based on user location.





Further, the Commissioner of Police has informed that the eBeat system will be deployed in all important areas, junctions, residential areas and extension areas in the city limits. The general public could approach the beat constables to pass on any information about movement of anti-social and suspicious elements.





This ‘eBeat’ system could also be useful in monitoring locked houses and ensuring security of senior citizens through police patrol on those streets, the Commissioner said.