Cops attack visually challenged activist for complaining about illegal liquor sale

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said, M Sankar (29), a visually challenged social activist at Bagavanpatti near Viralimalai in Pudukkottai district, contacted the SP office on Wednesday and informed about the illegal sale of liquor near a school, which was posing problems to students and sought action. Soon the SP office passed on the information to the Viralimalai police station. The SP office also had given the mobile number of Sankar to Viralimalai police.





In a follow-up action, a woman cop from Viralimalai police station contacted Sankar for details and the conversation turned into an argument after which head constable, Senthil, constables, Prabhu and Ashok, who were in the police station went to Sankar’s village and reportedly slapped him for directly informing the SP office about the liquor sale. The cops also took him to at the police station and assaulted him for a few hours in which Sankar sustained severe injuries and lost consciousness. Later, the police reportedly abandoned him on a cement seat a few yards away from the police station.





Meanwhile, the activist’s mother Mariyayee, who was anxious to know about the condition of Sankar, went to the police station in the evening and inquired about him. The police had told her that he had left the station some time back. A man, who was painting in the station, narrated the entire incident to Mariyayee and took her to the place where Sankar was lying motionless. They rushed him to the GH, where he was treated for the injuries.





On Thursday, IG V Balakrishnan, who came to know through other social activists about the torture meted out to Sankar by Viralimalai police, instructed the SP Nisha Parthiban to initiate action against the cops involved in the incident. Subsequently, the SP suspended all the three cops. A case has been filed against three cops under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (hurting by dangerous weapons) and Rights of Persons with Disability Act Sections 92A,B, E





In a swift action, the IG also ordered for a training programme for police personnel on how to deal with the differently-abled persons.